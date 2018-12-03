Westworld season 2 now on Blu-ray: Every way to watch

John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld season 2, dubbed The Door, is now out on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD, bringing the second season of the HBO show home along with special features exclusive to the physical release.

A digital-only version of the season has been available since July 23 on iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. However Tuesday's 4K Blu-ray release appears to be the first time the show is being offered in higher resolution, since the digital stores as well as HBO stream in either high or standard definition.

Additionally, while the digital version will generally allow you to watch the show from most devices -- like the iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV -- exact compatibility varies depending on the store you purchase the show from. A digital version of the season also comes with the purchase of the physical version.

Special features available to both the digital and physical editions include three featurettes focusing on nine of the characters from the show, as well as on the creation of several of Westworld's locations like Shogun World and the Cradle. Plus there's a red carpet feature. Exclusive to the physical release is a featurette titled Paved with the Best Intentions: The Evolution of the Delos Corp and Violent Delights Have Violent Ends.

Westworld will be returning for a third season on HBO at some point, but for now we do not know when.

