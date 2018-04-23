It's clear season 2 of Westworld is set to be just as twisty as season one, and that's both a blessing a curse.

Good news: CNET has a brand-new after show covering all things Westworld beginning today. We'll post after each episode, going over our favorite moments, the big theories of the week, that soundtrack and all those new gadgets and toys. (Did you *see* that island hologram??)

Bad news: There is so much to talk about we couldn't fit it all in the episode so we've compiled some of it for you here.

HBO

Theory 1: There's more than one Bernarnold "alive" in the park, and we are seeing more than a single Bernard's actions/memories.

In the beginning of the episode, we see numerous looks at the uprising, but all are feature or are from Bernard's point of view. The problem is that some of these looks happen where he isn't yet known to be. One flashback shows the room Maeve and Lee are in together later, but if we go by our timeline, we can't see how Bernard was there before they were; how would he have gotten there so quickly from the Journey Into Night party and running off with Charlotte.

It also appears that Bernard has been here on the beach before, and none of this is happening to him as we watch. In case you missed it, Bernard perfectly mimics the tail end of what Karl Strand is saying to him on the beach: "...isn't ideal." This has all happened already, but Bernard didn't help them find what they were looking for. So Delos reset him, and sent him out again to help Strand find the package.

Theory 2: Dolores will lead Teddy to his death.

First things first, yes that was Teddy Flood in the water at the end of the episode. But then again, "What is dead may never die", meaning maybe this is just Teddy's baptism before his awakening.

I know Bernard confesses to this at the end: "I killed them, all of them." But in conjunction with the theory above, I don't see how this is possible. Dolores seems to truly care about Teddy, but he's not as awake as her -- something she sees as holding her back.

Teddy is already feeling hinky about Dolores' plans to kill all of "them," telling her he'd rather just run off with her. "Is this really what you want?" he asks the Sweetwater farm girl. Teddy doesn't see the humans with the same memories Dolores does, and his lack of wokeness will be his undoing.

John P. Johnson/HBO

Theory 3: Bernard is the only host with true consciousness.

If you subscribe to the theory that all of the hosts are still being controlled and manipulated by Dr. Robert Ford, then this is an easy one to get behind: Ford meant for Bernard to stay dead and unfound, but when Maeve woke him he began to develop true self-awareness.

If you think each of the hosts is waking up on different schedules, then I would say look for the holes in the armor. No human self-actualizes at the rate Dolores+Wyatt has. It takes time, understanding, growing up, and a lot of hormones and feelings. And no host has even proven it can walk that path like Bernard.

There are more timelines than we know what to do with. Here's some of them as we think we "know" it so far:

Day 0: The party // Maeve gets off the train.

The party // Maeve gets off the train. Night 0: Charlotte Hale and Bernard escape the "party" area. // Maeve saves Lee.

Charlotte Hale and Bernard escape the "party" area. // Maeve saves Lee. Day 1: Guests are shot in an ambush by Angela. // William wakes up, kills two hosts. // Charlotte, Bernard head to the super-secret hub. // Maeve and Lee team up with Hector.

Guests are shot in an ambush by Angela. // William wakes up, kills two hosts. // Charlotte, Bernard head to the super-secret hub. // Maeve and Lee team up with Hector. Day A: Host on the beach killed by Dolores.

Host on the beach killed by Dolores. Day B: Bernard (?) kills the hosts (??)

Bernard (?) kills the hosts (??) Day A+11 days, 9 hours: (based on scalped host's recording) Delos group find and watches the footage of the host death.

Here's the big thing though: We have no firm time markers for when Maeve, Hector and Lee's family outing begins. If we assume Maeve exiting the train takes place the same night as the uprising, then the above timeline mostly fits. But without interactions with other characters, I'm not convinced this is syncing up.