How well do you know Westworld? Take our quiz to find out

Rugged vistas, self-aware androids, cowboy hats and revenge await us as HBO's Westworld gets on its horse and rides again for season 2 on Sunday. It's been a year and a half since the show debuted, but that memorable first season is probably still seared into your mind. It's time to test what you remember with our Westworld quiz.

There were plenty of mysterious happenings in season 1, which dropped us into a futuristic amusement part filled with throwback Old West flavor. But this ain't Disneyland. Humans and robots alike showed off their dangerous tendencies in a bloody first season that promises to only get more grisly as we head into season 2.

Stars Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard) and Ed Harris (Man in Black) will all be back to help shepherd in a new round of mysteries and (hopefully) clear up some lingering questions from the first season.

With so many locations, details and characters on display, Westworld trivia can be tricky. Will you earn your white hat or be forever cursed to wear black? Take our quiz and find out.