Westminster Dog Show delivers cute overload on Twitter

Most of this week's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City unfolds on cable television, which is a little inconvenient if you're a cord-cutter or you're desperate to follow the fluffy action while at work. But there's still a great way to get your fuzz fix all week long: follow the Westminster Twitter account.

The @WKCDOGS feed is full to the boop-able snout with candid dog pictures and behind-the-scenes grooming action. Revel in a GIF of a damp Basset Hound wagging its tail during show prep.

Marvel at the chutzpah of an owner who managed to sneak a brown bear into the show disguised as a dog.

How can you not fall in love with this face? 💜 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/vTa2sIhPcV — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2018

Celebrate the fact that all creatures great and small have a need for some kind of security blanket.

Good luck charms come in all shapes and sizes. #WKCDogShow #BostonTerrier pic.twitter.com/w7oE20zQfe — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 12, 2018

If you burn through all the Twitter photos, you can stock up on more hounds, terriers and toys over at Westminster's Instagram account.

Westminster dates back to 1877 and has built itself into one of the most famous pooch parades in the world. The 2018 show features around 3,000 dogs competing in breed categories and agility and obedience events.

Some of the Westminster events are live-streaming online through Fox Sports Go, though there are geographical restrictions outside the US. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for the Westminster Kennel Club to post videos after the judging concludes. But that's why we have Twitter. I can already hear you whispering, "Who's a good boy?" under your breath.