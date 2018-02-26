Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Western Digital came to Mobile World Congress hoping to prove that great things do come in small packages by unveiling a new 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXCT card.

But that card isn't just large, it's also tipped to be fast with read speeds of up to 160MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. Western Digital says that makes it more than 50 percent faster than current SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards. It uses the SD Association's A2 specification for laster launching of apps, too.

The card's design makes promises, as well. It's shockproof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, and can operate in a wide temperature range, from from a frigid 13 degrees Fahrenheit up to a burning 185 Fahrenheit.

Not surprisingly, you'll pay for the privilege of all that space in something smaller than a penny: The card will sell for $300.

