Western Digital came to Mobile World Congress hoping to prove that great things do come in small packages by unveiling a new 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSDXCT card.
But that card isn't just large, it's also tipped to be fast with read speeds of up to 160MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. Western Digital says that makes it more than 50 percent faster than current SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards. It uses the SD Association's A2 specification for laster launching of apps, too.
The card's design makes promises, as well. It's shockproof, waterproof, X-ray-proof, and can operate in a wide temperature range, from from a frigid 13 degrees Fahrenheit up to a burning 185 Fahrenheit.
Not surprisingly, you'll pay for the privilege of all that space in something smaller than a penny: The card will sell for $300.
Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Hands-on with Samsung's iPhone X fighters.
MWC 2018: All of CNET's coverage from the biggest phone show of the year.
Mobile World Congress 2018
-
reading•This massive 400GB microSD card will cost you $300
-
Feb 27•SikurPhone packs built-in 'hack-proof' cryptocurrency wallet
-
Feb 27•The SikurPhone will protect your cryptocurrency fortune
-
Feb 27•An iPhone X clone called the S9 spotted at MWC
-
Feb 27•You've never seen a phone camera like Vivo's Apex concept
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.