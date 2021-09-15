West Side Story trailer explodes with vivid visuals in Spielberg's musical remake

The trailer for Steven Spielberg's new movie version of West Side Story has burst onto the scene. And as star Rachel Zegler sings, tonight, tonight, the world is full of light -- literally, as shafts of light do as much dancing as the energetic cast in Spielberg's new adaptation.

Coming out at the holidays, Spielberg's lavish and colour-drenched new spin on the Broadway musical is shot with modern flair but still evoking the 1961 film adaptation's joyous Technicolor energy. The new version of West Side Story will be Disney and 20th Century Fox's big Christmas family film as it's scheduled to be released Dec. 10.

Having been delayed a whole year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the new release date celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 1961 film version. Sadly the 2021 film won't follow previous blockbusters which also debuted on Disney Plus, as Disney is now giving new movies at least 45 days in theaters before streaming on Disney Plus.

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort plays reluctant gang member Tony opposite Zegler, a singer who won the role of Maria via an open call on YouTube.