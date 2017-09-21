Now Playing: Watch this: Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' trailer

You don't have to be a dog person to get a little lump in your throat watching the first trailer for director Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs." In the preview, all the dogs of Megasaki City (a fake Japanese city) are exiled to a garbage dump. But that's too ruff for a young boy named Atari, and he is determined to find his beloved pooch, Spots.

The stop-motion animated film is the first feature from the legendarily quirky Anderson since 2014's "The Grand Budapest Hotel." He's not new to stop-motion. "Fantastic Mr. Fox," based on the Roald Dahl book, came out in 2009.

The voice cast is packed with big stars, including Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, F. Murray Abraham and even Yoko Ono.

"Isle of Dogs" comes to theaters in March.