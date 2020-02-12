Wes Anderson out-Wes Andersons himself with The French Dispatch trailer

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Saturated colors. Bill Murray. Quirky personalities. Ensemble cast. Yes, folks, we have a new Wes Anderson movie incoming. The trailer for The French Dispatch arrived Wednesday and it's an absolute Anderson love-fest.

The tale of The French Dispatch revolves around a fictional American magazine published in France.

The movie unfolds in anthology style and features some expected Anderson regulars, including Murray, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand and Owen Wilson. Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright and Timothée Chalamet also star.

The trailer drips with Anderson's signature style, colorful sets and floating sense of time. The stories involve a troubled artist, a youth revolution and a chef specializing in "police cooking." The director's fans will swoon.

The French Dispatch opens in the US on July 24.