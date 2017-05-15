Did your computer lock up over the last few days? Count yourself lucky if it didn't, as a particularly bad strain of ransomware has shut down computer systems all around the world.

Ransomware is software that locks up your computer until you pay the hacker to unlock it, and the latest WannaCry attack is the largest cyber-shakedown in history.

If you haven't gotten hit, it's a good reminder to always update your software.

We also talk about net neutrality and CNET's interview with Brian Schatz, the senator from Hawaii who has vowed to save the existing rules protecting an open internet.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Were you a victim of WannaCry ransomware? (The 3:59, Ep. 227) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher