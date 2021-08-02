We're not sure who asked for this, but R2-D2 Tamagotchi soon available for preorder

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Roughly two decades after the device's heyday, Tamagotchi is back with two brand-new R2-D2 editions. The virtual pet will allow owners to care for and play with their virtual Artoo or else risk the droid getting stolen by Jawas.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will come with two games, plus seven more unlockable games. It's scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

The devices are up for preorder starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. It unclear how much they'll cost, but other Tamagotchi products are in the $20-$25 range.

More to come.