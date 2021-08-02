Bipartisan infrastructure bill moves ahead Simone Biles to compete again Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro unveiled Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer 4th stimulus check update

We're not sure who asked for this, but R2-D2 Tamagotchi soon available for preorder

The new virtual pet harkens back to a late '90s fad and allows users to play up to 19 games.

droids1.jpg

The popular Star Wars character will soon be available as a virtual pet.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Roughly two decades after the device's heyday, Tamagotchi is back with two brand-new R2-D2 editions. The virtual pet will allow owners to care for and play with their virtual Artoo or else risk the droid getting stolen by Jawas. 

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will come with two games, plus seven more unlockable games. It's scheduled to release on Nov. 11. 

The devices are up for preorder starting at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. It unclear how much they'll cost, but other Tamagotchi products are in the $20-$25 range. 

More to come.