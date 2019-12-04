CNET también está disponible en español.

We're going to learn more about NBC streaming service Peacock next month

Comcast will hold an investor meeting in January.

Details about the Peacock streaming service could be coming soon.

With an April 2020 launch on the horizon for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, more details could be coming to light in January. 

Comcast will be holding an investor meeting Jan. 16 to "discuss NBCUniversal's plans for its new Peacock streaming service, including the overarching strategy for the platform," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Details are scarce so far, but NBCUniversal confirmed in September that it will offer a paid subscription tier, as well as a tier supported by advertising. 

Peacock will join the streaming wars with other new platforms like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and the forthcoming HBO Max