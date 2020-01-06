We're giving away five fitness trackers to start the new year

Sarah Tew/CNET

This is your chance to get one of the best fitness trackers in the market and a new ally to help you achieve your 2020 wellness goals.

Five lucky winners will take home a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, a smartwatch that comes with a simple and lightweight design, as well as being compatible with Android and iOS. Check our full review below:

If you want to sign up for the giveaway you have to first read the official rules, make sure you accept all the terms and conditions and fill out the form you see below. If you are having trouble viewing the form on your mobile device, please click here.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you have the option of completing additional actions for extra entries like following us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Remember that the potential winners will be contacted via email so check your email and junk mail on Jan. 21.

Good luck and happy 2020!