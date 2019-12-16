Are you ready for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's release this weekend? We hope so, because in honor of the big premiere, CNET is giving a Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet and a Kylo Ren FX Elite Lightsaber to one lucky Facebook follower.
The Luke Skywalker Helmet creates an awesome simulation experience that features three speakers with battle sounds, speech projection, a visor and synchronized LED lights. To add to the galactic experience, the winner will also take home a Kylo Ren FX Elite Lightsaber with advanced LED technology and battle sound effects. The prize is valued at $400, coming courtesy of Hasbro.
How do you enter the giveaway? Just head to our Facebook post below, make sure you have hit Like on CNET's on Facebook page and you must Like and comment on the embedded post with who you think the Skywalker behind the title, The Rise of Skywalker, will be! Don't forget to carefully review our official rules before entering.
Good luck everyone!
Discuss: We're giving away a Black Series Helmet and FX Elite Saber
