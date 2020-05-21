CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Justice League Snyder Cut release confirmed Apple, Google coronavirus tracking tools Joe Rogan's podcast Spotify deal Microsoft Edge Memorial Day deals Microsoft HoloLens 2

We're building a PC for beginners: Here's how to watch live

Building a PC can be intimidating if you're unsure where to start. Watch as we walk you through the process in our livestream.

Listen
- 01:10
buildapc
Viva Tung/CNET

Looking for a fun project to keep you occupied during quarantine lockdowns? Building a PC from scratch might seem like a daunting task if you're a beginner -- or in my case, if you haven't built a computer since high school. But it doesn't have to be.

A custom-built machine is the best way to get all the components you want, and it's incredibly satisfying to know you built the entire rig yourself. As a fun challenge, we're going to build a beginner-friendly PC in real time, using the new AMD Ryzen 3300X processor.

Join us at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 26, on CNET's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter livestreams, as we build a beginner's PC. I'll be joined by CNET Video Producer Oliver Padilla, who's built a fair share of PCs in his time and who will walk me through the process step by step so you can follow along at home.

All told, the components total around $600, so this is an affordable starter PC. We specced this PC to give a solid 1080p gaming experience. It can also handle everyday tasks and light photo editing. See the table below for the components we're using. But if you're looking for a more serious workhorse, don't worry: We have a great step-by-step guide to building a powerful PC too.

Beginner PC build components

CPU AMD Ryzen 3 3300X 3.8GHz quad-core
Motherboard Asus Prime B450M-A/CSM Micro ATX AM4
Memory Crucial Ballistix 16 GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000
Storage Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5" SSD
Video card Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 8GB
Case Fractal Design Focus G ATX Mid Tower Case
Power supply EVGA GD (2019) 500 W 80+ Gold Certified ATX