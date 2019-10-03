Battle burger giants with Wendy's new Feast of Legends fantasy tabletop RPG

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Fast food and gaming seem to be a good match as of late. KFC recently release a Colonel Sanders dating sim, and now Wendy's has just announced its new fantasy tabletop RPG on Thursday.

The full fantasy tabletop RPG named Feast of Legends allows players to create characters with five stats (strength, intelligence, charm, arcana and grace) -- much like the popular RPG game Dungeons and Dragons.

Players must also choose one of 12 Orders, each of which is based on a different Wendy's Menu item. Perhaps you'd like to be part of the Order of the Baconator or the Order of the Baked Potato?

Feast of Legends is set in the nation of Freshtovia, which has been the lone beacon of hope in the land of Beef's Keep for decades. However, the Ice Jester and his rogues gallery of frozen fiends threaten Queen Wendy's reign of prosperity.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Queen Wendy fights against the realms of Creepingvale ruled by the Creepy King With the Paper Crown (a dig at Burger King) and the United Clown Nations ruled by the Ice Jester (this time a dig at Ronald McDonald and McDonald's).

The 97-page Feast of Legends RPG guide is free to download online. The guide includes descriptions of all the Orders under Chicken, Beef and Side Orders, as well as detailed instructions on gameplay like battles, attacks, turns and adventuring. There's also information on armor, weapons, and more.

Good luck on your quest to keep Queen Wendy in charge of her kingdom.