Wendy's burns the Twitterverse with annual 'roast' day

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Wendy's launched its "#NationalRoastDay" campaign on Twitter Wednesday, inviting fans to nominate themselves for a shady slight from the square-burger purveyor's social media team.

The annual marketing campaign drew requests for cheeky insults from thousands of users, as well as other food and beverage companies, including Mike's Hard Lemonade, Oreo, Velveeta and Oscar Mayer.

Still the worst tasting yellow liquid. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

When adding milk makes you taste better, you're doing it wrong. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

We're closer to being the first restaurant on Mars than you are being cheese. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

The hot dog you have to hide in mac n cheese for even children to eat. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

When Triscuit put itself in the line of fire, the fast-food chain congratulated the snack company for making "a cracker that tastes the same 10 years after you open the box."

You did it. You managed to make a cracker that taste the same 10 years after you open the box. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Wendy's also took potshots at Oculus VR and Axe body spray.

I don’t need a $300 headset to help me run into my furniture. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Remember when axe was created to just cover up puberty #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

When Aflac joined in, Wendy's simply replied with a stock photo of a roast duck -- a knock at the insurance carrier's mallard mascot.

"Most jobs can be replaced by technology," Wendy's told Omaha meteorologist Caitlin Harvey. "Yours can be replaced by looking out a window."

Most jobs can be replaced by technology. Yours can be replaced by looking out a window. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 12, 2022

Users who reply to Wendy's call for mortification are eligible for free medium fries with purchase in the Wendy's app. "Gotta do something with all this salt," the company wrote.

The chain's Twitter account has long been known for its irreverence: In 2017, after McDonald's accidentally tweeted out dummy copy on Black Friday, Wendy's replied, "When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine."

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017



Wendy's Twitter profile reads, "We like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast-food restaurant."

Founded by Dave Thomas in 1969, the company has more than 6,700 locations, including 1,000 outside of the United States.



Wendy's did not immediately reply to a request for comment.