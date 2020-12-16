Well, it happened: These true wireless earbuds are just $9

Dudios

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

AirPods knockoffs are a commodity these days. I've tried dozens of them; many have proven to be great, others just good. One that stands out is the Dudios Tic, which got marked down to just $14.49 earlier this year -- and quickly sold out.

I expect the same to happen here, for obvious reasons: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller SoundPARA Audio (not the default seller, SoundPARA Direct -- see below) has the Dudios Shuttle true wireless earbuds for $9.30 when you apply promo code 70N4SEOG at checkout.

Note: If you're using a desktop browser, you must locate the "other sellers on Amazon" box and look for "Sold by: SoundPARA Audio." You should see a price of $30.99. That's the one to add to your cart. On mobile, look for the "New & Used from..." box, tap it, then scroll down to find SoundPARA Audio.

The Shuttle earbuds employ a "pipe" design similar to the AirPods, with noise-isolating ear tips similar to the AirPods Pro. (This is not to be confused with ANC -- active noise cancellation -- which adds another, electronic, layer to noise reduction.)

I haven't tested these, but I did test the Dudios Tic, which are very similar. They were surprisingly comfortable right out of the box, but there are additional ear-tips included so you can find the best fit for your ears.

Sound quality (again, on the Tic) was surprisingly decent given the price, and I'm assuming the same would be true of the Shuttle. Unfortunately, call quality is probably the same as well, and that wasn't good at all.

Here's the upshot: Sound in your ears for $9.30. Pretty good sound at that. This would make a fine stocking-stuffer, workout companion (they're sweatproof) or gift for kids too young for expensive earbuds.

Your thoughts?

