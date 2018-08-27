On this podcast, we talk about:
- The backstory behind Microsoft shelving its Xbox VR headset.
- The cool toys we expect to see at the IFA trade show in Berlin.
- The tragic shooting at a video game tournament that left three people dead and 11 injured.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
We'll have to wait longer for the Xbox VR headset (The 3:59, Ep. 449)
