Welcome to CNET's Guide to Smart Living in San Francisco

In 2015, when CNET announced our first CNET Smart Home (It's spectacular living lab in Louisville, Kentucky), most people had no idea what a smart home is. Years later, nearly half of America owns a smart home device.

But here's what's weird: Most of you might not even know that you own a product that can work with your home to make your life easier. We worked on a study with The Harris Poll in late 2017 and found that among those who state that they don't have a smart home or health/wellness device, 49 percent actually do when presented with a detailed list. In other words, smart home and wellness technology is so widespread, sometimes we forget we already own it.

That's why we're introducing the newest CNET Smart Home project: CNET's Guide to Smart Living, sponsored by Comcast, right here in San Francisco. This home sits in the heart of this beautiful city, and it's where we'll create instructive guides that show you the best ways to live with the technology you own and the astounding products coming tomorrow.

The 2,952 square foot house, outfitted by Williams Sonoma, is lovely. You'll definitely want to follow us on Instagram.

Next, look forward to hallmark content -- both written and in helpful, entertaining video -- day in an day out. Among the pieces you can look forward to:

Smart Home 101: The basics of building a smart home, including choosing a hub and installing some of the easy, simple devices that allow for lots of integrations. (i.e., lights smart switches door locks



Automating your morning routine: Wake up to the gradual rise of lights -- not a blaring alarm; immediately get the news and already brewed coffee



Tips and tricks that make everyday life easier: surprising laundry hacks ( DIY dryer sheets



Smart kitchen: How-tos for connected devices and hacks for small appliances, like the Instant Pot



We're so excited to have another showcase for our smart home work and we hope you'll learn from everything we work on here while you continue to get the best product testing and reviews out of our Kentucky home. Enjoy!