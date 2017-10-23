Weird Al loves that his song made a scene on 'Walking Dead'

Warning: Possible spoilers for "The Walking Dead" ahead.

Look, if you've survived the zombie apocalypse, you get to listen to whatever music you want.

Sunday's season 8 premiere of "The Walking Dead" featured a goofy musical cameo by Weird Al Yankovic's "Another One Rides the Bus," the 1981 parody of the 1980 Queen hit "Another One Bites the Dust."

It doesn't sound like Yankovic even knew this was going to happen -- though he did have a 2011 album titled "Alpocalypse." After the show aired, Yankovic tweeted that he was "confused" but "extremely honored" by the humorous song's inclusion.

I’m just as confused as you are why “Another One Rides the Bus” was featured in #TheWalkingDead season premiere, but I’m extremely honored! pic.twitter.com/CzCqcQOiie — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 23, 2017

The song shows up during the much-talked-about scene (flash-forward? hallucination? dream sequence?) where a gray-bearded, cane-owning Rick is shown waking up in bed. It's unclear why the song is playing or if it has any deeper meaning. Kids loved it on elementary-school playgrounds in 1981, so maybe it gives Rick happy memories of a time before the living dead.

Actually, that might not be too far off. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple told Entertainment Weekly that Rick's daughter Judith might have helped inspire the choice.

"Storywise it had to be a song that I wanted Judith to be into," Gimple told EW. "I will say there is a toddler in my life sort of obsessed with that song so that might have played into it a little bit. ... One of the things I love about Weird Al is that there's no worry about cool, and cool is the worst thing ever."

Gimple also confessed he wanted the song choice to be even more jarring than the sight of gray-bearded Rick.

"Initially, I thought (including the song) was my own bias and I shouldn't do this," he said. "And then I was like, 'Wait, no. It isn't cool and the audience is going to be like, 'What the hell is this?' And I was like, 'Oh my God, this is exactly what we want. This is perfect.'"

Fans seemed to enjoy it.

Really love that they played "Another One Rides the Bus" by @alyankovic in the #TWD100 premiere episode. — Anthony Haro (@AHaro9311) October 23, 2017

Favorite part of #TheWalkingDead premiere? Weird Al’s ‘Another One Rides The Bus’ playing in the background — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) October 23, 2017

In the zombie-wasted future, only Weird Al songs survive. — Dirik Lolkus (@pduri) October 23, 2017

Always knew you’d survive the Alpocalypse — bullit16 (@imtheCEO1616) October 23, 2017

It's a little known fact that walkers can be controlled with accordion music. — Marshmallow Bits (@NightmareWaffle) October 23, 2017

More Weird Al in everything, please. — 💀 Zom B Lewis 💀 (@jontlewis) October 23, 2017

Would’ve though “Nature Trail to Hell” would have been more appropriate for the venue. — Were-Lawdog (@JonLiming1) October 23, 2017

The real question. Were they playing 'another one rides the bus' because they couldn't afford the Queen version? #TheWalkingDead #twd — Troy Glover (@VirusOutcast) October 23, 2017

It's not the first time "The Walking Dead" has made headlines for an unusual song choice. Remember a year ago when poor Daryl was tortured with the horrendously peppy "Easy Street"? The Weird Al number didn't get as many repeat plays as that tune, though maybe it's for the best.

Please don't make 'Another One Rides the Bus' the new 'Easy Street' #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9RU0IYXF8L — Matthew / untitled27 (@matthewuntitled) October 23, 2017

Truly, an earworm for the ages.

