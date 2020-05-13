Weird Al and friends sing about quarantine doldrums in new music video

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Comedy singer "Weird Al" Yankovic decided in March not to release a coronavirus parody song, but that didn't stop him from teaming up with his friends via video conferencing to sing about the quarantine life.

The music video How's Your Quarantine? is a delightful tune all about what it really feels like to be under lockdown to avoid COVID-19 germs. It posted on YouTube on April 28.

Weird Al joins Phineas and Ferb animated TV show creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, comedian Wayne Brady, comedian/actor Kate Micucci and actor Diedrich Bader in a Zoom-like video conferencing call to show week by week how they're dealing with self-isolating.

In the amusing video, Brady shows off his yoga skills; Bader uses his kitchen table as a golf putting green; Micucci becomes queen of her toys; Marsh shows off his fancy showgirl headdress; and Povenmire thinks Perry the Platypus from Phineas and Ferb is controlling his actions.

Weird Al shows up at the end with a very un-Weird Al kind of response to how his own quarantine is going.

The entire music video was made via video conferencing, in case you're looking for extra inspiration to record your own musical performances with friends during a future Zoom party.