Weighted blankets: How they work & the best ones to buy

By now, I am sure you've heard of weighted blankets. Last year, they rose to new heights of popularity, thanks in large part to the $4 million Kickstarter campaign for Gravity.

Weighted blankets are hardly new. Companies have been making them for decades and they've long been used to help soothe children with autism spectrum disorder.

These days though, the list of conditions that weighted blankets (and other weighted products, like vests) purportedly help purportedly help span from insomnia and restless leg syndrome to anxiety and ADHD.

Putting aside all of the hype, can weighted blankets help us all feel less stressed and sleep better? Read on to find out.

What is a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets are similar to a duvet or comforter, but filled with glass beads or plastic pellets instead of down or fiberfill -- though some weighted blankets have both fiberfill and weights.

Most weighted blankets have many compartments full of beads or pellets to provide even weight throughout. Some come with a washable cover to make them easy to clean.

Why do weighted blankets work?

What is is about lying under a heavy blanket that makes us feel less stressed and more relaxed? It's all about deep pressure touch (also called deep pressure stimulation).

Deep pressure touch can take many forms, including swaddling (for babies), massage, hugs and pressure evenly applied to your body. It's been shown to reduce cortisol, the hormone our bodies release when stressed, and increase dopamine, serotonin and melatonin hormones that promote relaxation, regulate our mood and signal our brains that it's time to sleep.

It is also said to trigger our parasympathetic nervous system, which puts our body into a state of relaxation. It's the exact opposite of the sympathetic nervous system, where our bodies go into the "fight or flight" state.

Since most of us cannot get massages every day, and it's not practical to be swaddled as an adult (unless you're in Japan), a weighted blanket provides deep pressure touch anytime you want to relax.

They are celebrated as a medication-free way to manage stress and anxiety, but they are not a replacement for medication and other therapies prescribed by your doctor or other medical professional.

Can weighted blankets help with anxiety, PTSD or insomnia?

As weighted blankets grew in popularity, so did claims that they can help treat certain mental health conditions. However, weighted blankets generally fall under the FDA's guidelines for low-risk wellness devices, which means they should not claim to treat or cure any medical condition. They should only be marketed to support the well-being of someone living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns.

That said, studies have shown that people who use weighted blankets report feeling less anxiety. One such study had participants use a 30-pound weighted blanket, and 68 percent reported feeling less anxious.

For anyone who struggles with easily falling asleep, or stay asleep, there is some evidence that a weighted blanket might help. One study showed that adults who slept with a weighted blanket spent more time asleep and didn't wake up as often when compared with sleeping with their usual bedding.

While there is little research that weighted blankets can help manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), they've been used in hospital psychiatric departments as a tool to help calm patients with a variety of mental health conditions.

Do I need a weighted blanket?

Given that weighted blankets are pricey, they are not an obvious purchase for everyone.

Whether or not you should get one largely depends on your bank account and what you hope to get out of using one. They can be a soothing tool for helping to manage stress and encourage restful sleep, but they are not the end-all, be-all.

Personally, I like my blanket and use it to relax after a stressful day. It's easy to fall asleep under it, but I almost always push it off in the middle of the night. Do I need it? No, but it is one of many helpful tools I use to manage anxiety and stress.

How to buy a weighted blanket

Ready to buy? With so many weighted blankets out there, it can be hard to choose. Read on to get some key shopping tips and check out some of the best weighted blankets you can buy.

Weight options

The first step in buying a weighted blanket is determining the right weight for you. The general wisdom is to pick one that's 10 percent of your bodyweight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, you'd get a 15-pound blanket. If you are closer to 200 pounds, a 20-pound blanket is a good fit, and so on.

Most adult weighted blankets are 10, 15, 20 or 25 pounds. If your weight is in between sizes -- for instance, you weigh 130 pounds -- I personally recommend sizing up. Last year, I purchased a 10-pound blanket and found that it didn't feel heavy enough to create a calming sensation. I swapped it for a 15-pound blanket, which is heavier than 10 percent of my bodyweight, but it ended up feeling just right.

Unfortunately, most weighted blankets are sold exclusively online, so it's hard to try before you buy. If you want to adhere to the 10 percent rule, check out the companies that offer a wider range of weight options. Start with SensaCalm, YnM and Harkla -- more on those below.

Beads and fill

When shopping, you'll see that most weighted blankets use plastic poly pellets or glass beads. Glass beads are usually the same size as grains of sand or smaller, and are heavier than plastic pellets. Since they are smaller, they take up less space in the blanket, making the finished blanket a bit thinner than those made with plastic pellets.

Plastic pellets are bigger, which means blankets made with them are a bit more bulky. Between glass beads and plastic pellets, there's no obvious winner. Some blanket companies simply opt to use plastic pellets because they are cheaper.

Some weighted blankets also include polyester fiberfill -- like a comforter -- which adds warmth. If you want a cooler, more breathable blanket, opt for one without fill.

Removable cover

Weighted blankets can be tough to wash because they are so heavy. For blankets that are 10 pounds and above, you'll want to use a commercial washer and dryer.

If you're worried that your blanket will end up with stains or pet fur, look for one with a removable cover. Most covers are available in cotton or a soft minky fabric. Cotton is the coolest option, since it's so breathable, while minky is cozier and warmer. Some companies sell their weighted blankets with a cover included, while others offer it as an add-on.

Size

Weighted blankets should cover your body from the neck down, without a lot left over. For most people, that means getting a twin-size blanket. For kids, look for a child's weighted blanket, which usually comes in a smaller size and weight.

It's important to note that if you plan to sleep under it, your weighted blanket shouldn't hang over the sides of your bed. That can cause the blanket to slide off the bed, on to the floor during the night.

Not sure what size to get? Try sizing down from your mattress. If you have a queen or full bed, get a twin-size weighted blanket. If you have a king mattress, you can get away with a full/queen blanket.

Weighted Blankets, Compared

Price Type of weights Removable cover Weight options in pounds Sizes in inches Gravity $249 Glass beads Included 15, 20, 25 48" x 72" YnM $69 and up Glass beads Sold separately 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 25 Multiple sizes* Sensa Calm $89 and up Plastic beads with and without polyfill Sold separately 3-20 34" x 50", 38"x 62" & 38"x 72" Bearaby $199 and up Glass beads or layered knitted fabric Sold separately 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Harkla $119 and up Glass beads Included 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, 25 Multiple sizes Baloo $169 and up Glass beads with polyester batting Sold separately 15 or 20 60" x 80" Mosaic $79 and up Plastic beads Sold separately 5-25 Multiple sizes

*Multiple sizes include throw blanket, twin, queen and king options, plus other miscellaneous sizes.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.