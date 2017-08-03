Weekend Streaming: 'Voltron' takes over Netflix

Netflix

It's our weekend helper, telling you what you are able to watch over the two days where you don't have to be at your job. As you could tell by the picture, "Voltron: Legendary Defender" is a huge component on what will make you love your couch this weekend. The first two seasons were excellent, and we'll see if the third measures up.

Hulu makes a bold statement in August with huge additions in pretty much every genre. "Clue" and "Clueless" are just two of the movies you could watch right now. If you're seeking action or something else, Hulu is looking mighty impressive.

You want more suggestions? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

"Voltron" returns while Hulu gets some awesome movies Your browser does not support the audio element.

