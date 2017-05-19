Weekend Streaming: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' is back!

Netflix

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest videos to hit the major online streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up.

Turns out both Amazon Prime and Hulu have some of the same offerings, including a bunch of James Bond flicks for the month of May.

Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

Netflix's big May for originals rolls on Your browser does not support the audio element.



For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube