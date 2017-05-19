Weekend Streaming: 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' is back!

13 episodes of the undeniably funny sitcom starring Ellie Kemper arrive on Netflix. Binge away!

Unbreakable and totally binge-able.

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest videos to hit the major online streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up.

Turns out both Amazon Prime and Hulu have some of the same offerings, including a bunch of James Bond flicks for the month of May.

Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

Netflix's big May for originals rolls on


For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

