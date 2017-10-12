Weekend Streaming: 'The Flash' returns for a new season

CWTV

Since you're reading this, we'll give you some bonus content not found in the audio. Right now, you can stream the premieres of "Supergirl," "The Flash" and "Arrow" using the CW app, which is available for petty much every platform. The CW does not require a login or charge any fee to watch shows. Instead, the service is ad-supported.

Over on iTunes, you can pick up free episodes of TV shows, including the fourth season premiere of "Fresh Off the Boat" or the series premieres of "Dynasty" or "The Gifted." Those videos may be free, but you will not have your program interrupted by commercials.

"Mindhunter" debuts as one of the newest Netflix originals

