Destination Films

It's time for your weekly guide to finding out what to watch online. If you're new to this series, there's a podcast below that lets you know what's been newly added or coming up soon. Sometimes we include trivia, sometimes we just try to pack in as much info as you can in a minute or two.

Crackle.com has some fun stuff if you like comedy. The short-lived showbiz comedy, "Action" was added to the service. The show starred Jay Mohr as an agent trying to get a movie made. It aired on Fox for just one season.

Crackle also added the fourth season of "NewsRadio." I'm not sure why the service gets one season at a time, but it's still a good show to catch. And you can catch "An Evening with Kevin Smith" on the service in October and see Smith explain the failed "Superman Reborn" movie in amazing detail.

There's plenty of stuff to watch this weekend. Listen to this guy:

"Speilberg" documentary hits HBO Now Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube