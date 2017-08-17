CNET también está disponible en español.

Weekend Streaming: Sit down. It's time for "The Defenders"

Your weekend is all set thanks to Netflix. "The Defenders" brings together some of your favorite Marvel heroes for eight episodes.

It doesn't matter how heroic you are, you will wait in an elevator like everyone else. 

 Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Here's our weekly notifier on what to watch online. This week, we get to watch "The Defenders" on Netflix. We get eight of episodes of some likable Marvel heroes and that Iron Fist guy (because who likes Iron Fist?). 

Crackle also has some fun stuff for the weekend, like "Shaun of the Dead." How do we explain this film? It's awesome. Watch it. And watch it for free on Crackle in August, dagnabit! 

Listen to this guy for more weekend picks:

Do the opposite of tanning this weekend

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

