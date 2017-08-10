Weekend Streaming: Set your TV or phone to Hulu

FX Networks

This is your weekly roundup of what you should watch during our magnificent two-day break. As you can see from the picture, the third season of "You're the Worst" is on Hulu right now. No, it's not a family comedy. However, it's a great show that you might want to give a shot before its fourth-season premiere in September.

Netflix does not have a great selection of originals this week. However, you are running out of time to watch "American Dad!" seasons 1 through 4 on the big red service. Those episodes disappear on August 15. Want to know more?

Listen to this podcast below:

"You're the Worst" is one of the best new things online this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

