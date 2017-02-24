Weekend Streaming: Netflix's 'Ultimate Beastmaster' obstacle course show debuts

Athletes from all around the world signed up to take on a monstrous obstacle course on a new show from executive producer Sylvester Stallone.

Warning: After watching "Ultimate Beastmaster," you may want to build your own obstacle course in your yard.

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up. Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Can't go wrong this weekend on Netflix or Hulu

