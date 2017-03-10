Weekend streaming: 'Love' season two ready to binge on Netflix

Judd Apatow's awkward romantic comedy series returns for its second season on the big red streaming service.

Home Entertainment
netpicks-ws-1280-love20400438rcrop.jpg

The third episode of season two of "Love" is very experimental. It's just this frame for 34 minutes straight.

 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up. Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

New episodes of "Love" available now

Subscribe to the podcast and get every episode when they are released automatically!

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube

More stories

Up Next: At SXSW, bots will play amid the political fray
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF