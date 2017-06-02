Weekend Streaming: 'House of Cards' season 5 ready for binging

Want to watch some fictional political drama? Netflix has you covered.

Home Entertainment
House of Cards season 5 behind the scenes

Kevin Spacey was so in character he wound up walking right into the cameraman. 

 David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Here's our brief weekly roundup that usually covers the newest videos to hit the major online streaming services. This time, we're focusing on Hulu and Netflix. 

Netflix has added a bunch of new originals at the tail end of May, so there is plenty to binge-watch. Meanwhile, Hulu let us know what is leaving in June, so watch while you still can. 

'House of Cards' season five is here

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)RSS (SD) | YouTube

More stories

Next Article: Trump exits Paris climate deal, Elon Musk leaves councils
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF