Weekend Streaming: 'Ghosted' hits Twitter before official premiere

It's time for your weekly guide to finding out what to watch online. If you're new to this series, there's a podcast below that lets you know what's been newly added or coming up soon. Sometimes we include trivia, sometimes we just try to pack in as much info as you can in a minute or two.

Since you're reading this, we'll give you some bonus content not found in the audio. A new show will air on Twitter before its official debut. It's called "Ghosted" and it stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson. Twitter will stream the pilot episode at 6.p.m. Pacific every night from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24. After the episode is over, the cast hosts a question and answer session on Twitter. The series officially premieres on Fox on Oct. 1. You can also catch the "Ghosted" pilot on demand at Fox's site without having to make an appointment.

What else is newly streaming? Listen to this guy:

Set your stream to Netflix this weekend Your browser does not support the audio element.

