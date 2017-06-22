Weekend Streaming: Get ready for 'Glow' on Netflix

Netflix's newest original goes online and since we're running out of June find out which titles to catch before it's too late.

Alison Brie in "Glow"

Alison Brie cannot believe that "Futurama" season six is leaving Netflix in July.

 Erica Parise/Netflix

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest videos to hit the major online streaming services. This time we focused on Netflix and Hulu, where you can tune in to "Glow" this weekend. 

Hit play below to find out what's worth watching over your weekend.

"Glow" arrives while "Futurama" is on its way out

