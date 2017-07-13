Weekend Streaming: 'Game of Thrones' isn't the only new thing to watch

HBO

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest videos to end up online. This time, we looked around the web to find great new content to watch. HBO Now will have the newest installment of "Game of Thrones" on Sunday, July 16. If for some reason you're not all caught up, you can watch every episode on HBO's streaming service right now.

Over on Hulu, fans of animated comedies should rejoice. Hulu now has the entire catalog of "Bob's Burgers" available online. The company also announced a deal to bring "Futurama" and "American Dad" to the service soon.

What else is streaming for the weekend? Click play to find out!

