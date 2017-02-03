Weekend streaming: 'Finding Dory' heads to Netflix

A new month means lots of new content on Netflix including big movies and interesting originals.

Home Entertainment
Up Next Tech companies newest cause celebre? Boycott Breitbart
finding-dory.jpg

Can you find Dory in this picture?

 Disney

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Disney brings Dory to Netflix

Subscribe to the podcast and get every episode when they are released automatically!

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube

Related Stories

Up Next: Tech companies newest cause celebre? Boycott Breitbart
Close
Drag