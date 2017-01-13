Weekend streaming: 'E.T.' and 'Superman' arrive online

Movies starring those lovable aliens known as E.T. and Kal-El are now online at Netflix. Meanwhile, Amazon has a new original crime show that might be worth a watch.

"E.T." features all kinds of sick bike tricks. A few seconds after this shot, Elliott and E.T. pull off a toboggan.

Photo by Amblin

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up. Hit play below -- we've folded in some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Aliens all over Netflix in January

