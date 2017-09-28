Weekend Streaming: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returns after six years

HBO.com

It's time for your weekly guide to finding out what to watch online. If you're new to this series, there's a podcast below that lets you know what's been newly added or coming up soon. Sometimes we include trivia, sometimes we just try to pack in as much info as you can in a minute or two.

Since you're reading this, we'll give you some bonus content not found in the audio. The ninth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" hits HBO Now and HBO Go on Sunday, Oct. 1. Many episodes of this season will actually be longer than the usual 30 minutes.

Over on Hulu, it's nostalgia time. Every episode of "Will & Grace" joined Hulu on Sept. 29 to go along with its ninth season premiere. On that same day, you can watch every episode of TGIF staples like "Family Matters," "Full House" and "Perfect Strangers" on Hulu.

What else is newly streaming? Listen to this guy:

"30 Rock" joins "Godzilla" on Hulu Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube