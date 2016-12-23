HolidayBuyer's Guide

Weekend streaming: 'Captain America: Civil War' hits Netflix

The third "Captain America" movie joins Netflix's streaming catalog on December 25.

Home Entertainment
foto1.jpg

If you think of Zemo's plan from "Captain America: Civil War" too hard, you'll realize he's insane.

Photo by Marvel Studios

Here's our brief weekly roundup of the newest video to hit the major online streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and wherever else we can dig something up. Hit play below -- we've also added some trivia so you'll know more about what you're watching.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

"Captain America: Civil War" hits Netflix

