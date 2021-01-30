Weekend deal: Add 4 smart plugs to your house for just $20 (save $10)

Aoycocr

Smart plugs are a smart-home essential. I find them most useful for lamp scheduling: turning various lights on and off at specific times so I don't have to make the rounds. But you could also use one to, say, turn on the coffee maker in the morning, reset your router every night or run your slow cooker while you're gone for the day.

In my experience, you don't need to spend more than $5 per plug. And here's a deal that gives you exactly that: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller XZLB-US has the with promo code 34D5QW9K. Regular price: $30.

These plugs are similar to countless others, but with one small advantage: In addition to Wi-Fi, which is what connects them to your home network and allows for things like Alexa and Google voice commands, these plugs support Bluetooth for setup. That makes adding them faster and easier.

Interestingly, you can use these plugs with two different apps: Popotan and Smart Life. I'd already been using the latter with some plugs from a different brand, so it was nice to be able to stay in a familiar app ecosystem.

One downside I discovered: The plugs are a little larger than indicated in at least one product photo; they ever-so-slightly overlap the adjoining outlet. So if you have two items plugged in, the Aoycocr might get in the way of the second one.

I do like the two-year warranty, however, and the price is hard to beat. If you have outlets in need of smartening, this is $20 well spent.

Your thoughts?

Get a Bluetooth speaker with 24-hour battery for $8.49

Vtin

Amazon seller: MpowTech

Price: $8.49 with on-page 10%-off coupon and promo code IDVH5HZZ

The Vtin R4 has been around awhile; it always sells out quickly when there's a deal like this, and people always seem pretty happy with it. I can see why: It's a splash-proof, Bluetooth 5.0 speaker that promises up to 24 hours of uninterrupted play time.

And, remember, not every situation demands premium audio. If you just want to, say, listen to a podcast while gardening or have a bit of music in the background while you work, this is eight measly dollars and change well-spent.

If you picked up one of these in the past, I'd be interested in knowing what you think of it. Share your thoughts in the comments!

