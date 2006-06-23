Week in pictures: Northwest by GPS

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Gear-laden trek through Pacific Northwest continues, while thousands visit Stonehenge to celebrate summer solstice.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.