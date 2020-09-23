Happy hump-day, cheeps! Totally unrelated to anything, a TV recommendation: Happy Endings is the silly, slapstick show we all need right now. It's like Friends, but smarter, faster and -- yep, I'll say it -- funnier. You can , then watch the genuinely great "new episode" that slipped onto YouTube in July.

On to today's roundup of deal goodness. As always, these items are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes have been tested and verified working at the time of this writing.

Sceptre Sceptre TVs are not the best TVs, but they're definitely among the most affordable. Case in point is the new A658, a 65-inch 4K model with HDR and baked-in Android (which includes Google Assistant support courtesy of the Bluetooth remote). There are a few questions-marks here, however, as this model isn't currently listed on Sceptre's site. For example, how many HDMI ports are included? Walmart's listing page doesn't say, though all signs point to three. Is Chromecast built in? Some Sceptre models have it, but, again, that's not mentioned here. Needless to say, one advantage to buying from Walmart is that if you don't like the TV, you can fairly easily return it. This is an pretty incredible price on a smart TV of this size.

ArmoGear Calling all parents! Looking for a great outdoor game that, by definition, requires distancing? Here's one: laser tag! Pew-pew! And here's a great deal on a complete setup: The ArmoGear Laser Battle 4-player set drops to $79.99 with promo code CNETLSRT. That's $10 less than the last time I wrote about it. Designed for ages 8 and up, the set includes four guns and vests. You can engage in team or individual play, and you can expand the battlefield with up to four teams of four players each. Features include sound effects, tactile vibrations, voice-guided instructions and a variety of shooting and gameplay modes. ArmoGear promises an effective range of 150 feet, both indoors and out. One potential downside: batteries. Each blaster and each gun requires three AAAs, so you'll need a whopping 24 of them (not included) just to get started. And then you'll land in the poorhouse replacing them. My recommendation: Get a couple of these rechargeable-AAA 16-packs with charger. The initial outlay is a bit steep, but you'll save in the long run.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Wyze continues to crush it with genuinely good smart-home products at bonkers prices. The latest: a video doorbell for just $30. A totally crippled low-res video doorbell, right? Nope: 1080p live streaming, two-way audio, free cloud storage, an indoor chime and more. OK, it might not be ideal for everyone. It's hard-wired, meaning it replaces an existing electric-doorbell installation, and the free recording option limits you to 12 seconds of footage every five minutes (though you can pay for a Wyze Cam Plus subscription to capture unlimited motion). I haven't had the chance to test this out yet, but if it's anywhere near as good as, say, the Wyze Cam, this will be on my short-list of great cheap products. Read more about the Wyze Video Doorbell.

Aukey Amazon seller: ZD LAND US Price (for Prime subscribers) with on-page $5-off coupon: $36.39 Aukey's near-perfect power bank packs 20,000 mAh into an impressively compact (albeit weighty) shell and offers three methods for charging your devices: a Qi wireless pad, a QuickCharge USB 3.0 port and a Power Delivery USB-C port. But, wait, there's more: The charger has an arm that folds out from the rear and a little base that folds out from the front, meaning it doubles as a stand. Now you can charge your phone while watching a movie. I also like the little LCD that shows exactly how much juice is remaining -- way better than the usual four-LED setup. This price is a hair lower than the last time I wrote about this.

