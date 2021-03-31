Wednesday's top deals: $56 mini massage gun, $78 Roku projector, $205 Sony WH-1000XM4

Happy Wednesday, fellow cheapskates! A few random notes before we dive into today's deals:

OK, on to business. A couple of today's deals dovetail with recent stories -- in a good way, meaning more or cheaper options. Read on!

As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Pricing is accurate at the time of this writing.

Rick Broida/CNET Amazon seller: YOUYI Direct Price: $56 with on-page 30%-off coupon I just wrote about this guy in my roundup of Theragun alternatives. At the time it was priced at $60, already a great deal; this seller has it for a few bucks less. As I noted in my review, Naipo's massager is admirably light and compact, with a small but comfortable grip and more percussive force than you'd expect. It offers five speed settings and four different massage heads, though Naipo doesn't provide a carrying case, which is disappointing. It's also a bit noisier than other minis I tested, but that shouldn't get in your way of checking it out.

Onn It was just yesterday I wrote about projectors that would be good for the TikTok Fake Window Challenge. This one is perfect because it comes with a Roku stick (which tucks away in a side panel), meaning it's YouTube-ready right out of the box. The 720p native resolution is decent, at least for fake-window duty, and I like the decor-friendly cloth top (which isn't pictured here but you'll see on Woot's listing page). At this price, these won't last long.

David Carnoy/CNET Hang on, refurbished headphones? Actually, these are certified-refurbished, meaning they should arrive in good-as-new condition. They're also backed by a two-year warranty. So there's no real downside here, and quite a big upside: Sony's top-rated ANC 'phones sell new for $350. In fact, at $205 (with promo code PAYLESSCR, applied at checkout), this is the lowest price I've seen. A while back I tested these very headphones at a refurb price of $218, thinking that was a killer deal. Read that story to gauge my overall thoughts on the purchase. (Short version: Huge win.) And read David Carnoy's WH-1000XM4 review if you're not yet familiar with the product. (Short version: They kick butt.)

Ultenic Amazon seller: Purui US Store Price: $71.40 with promo code UltenicH8 Humidifiers have come a long way since the cheap, ugly plastic tubs we used when our kids were little. This model not only looks slick, it's smart: It's compatible with Alexa and Google devices ("OK, Google, start the humidifier") and can also be controlled via app. Water is easy to add thanks to the top-fill design, and there's a spot to add essential oils if you want to do the aromatherapy thing. Oh, almost forgot: The machine can produce warm or cool mist, not just one or the other. The best deal I've seen prior to this is $99.

