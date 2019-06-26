Enlarge Image Daily Steals

You've heard the expression, "Like herding cats"? Today I'm herding deals, which are coming at me from all directions and must be wrangled into submission.

By the way, let me know if you like this format -- a bunch of mini-deals rather than one "spotlight" item and a bonus deal or two. Might make this a more regular thing if you're into it.

Aladdin Connect WiFi Garage Door Opener: $44.99 with code (save $30) Open, Sesame! (Because Aladdin. And genie. And opening.) Is your current garage-door opener dumb -- by which I mean, unable to be controlled by phone or voice assistant? Make it smart with this Aladdin add-on, which drops to an all-time-low price when you apply promo code NEWEGGALADDIN. It's compatible with most openers, and it affords all kinds of automation, alerts and so on. If you happen to be in the market for an entirely new opener, there's a deal to be had there as well: The QuietLift Connect 3/4-HP Smart Opener for $174.99 with promo code NEWEGGALADDIN2. It normally runs $229. See at Newegg

Stranger Things t-shirts and hoodies: $11.99 and $19.99 with code I'm totally Hawkins this merch Stranger Things season 3 debuts July 4 (here's the latest trailer), and I'm pretty darn excited. Of course, there's no better way to express your fandom than by wearing it, and Daily Steals is offering Cheapskate readers exclusive discounts on Stranger Things t-shirts and hoodies. (My favorite: "I drink and I know strange things.") The shirts: $11.99 with promo code CNETSTNGRTEE. Regular price: $17.99. There are six different designs to choose from, all available in men's and women's styles. The hoodies: $19.99 with promo code CNETSTNGRHOOD. Regular price: $29.99. Same options: six designs, two styles. See at Daily Steals 11 cool Stranger Things, er, things

Anker Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker Alarm Clock: $79.99 (save $20) with code Wakey! So few products today have interesting or clever names. But Anker just introduced an alarm clock called the Soundcore Wakey, and that pretty much made my day. It's normally $99.99, but promo code NEWSPK3300 drops it to $79.99. Love the name, love the design: White, with a see-through fabric front where the time is displayed. Just as cool, there's a Qi charger built into the top, so just lay your phone on it at night. The Wakey also has an FM radio and built-in white-noise machine. Sold! See at Amazon

Refurbished Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth headset: $30 (save $90) They'll never be cool, but they're still mighty useful Plantronics Joke all you want, but if you spend a lot of time on the phone, a good Bluetooth headset is utterly indispensable. The Voyager 5200 sells new for $120, but TechRabbit (via eBay) has these refurbs at a killer price. And though it's not listed anywhere, the vendor confirmed to me that each one comes with a 90-day warranty. See at eBay

Home Chef meal delivery: $20 off each of your first four orders Om-nom in a box I'm a newfound fan of meal-delivery services, because you get exactly the right amount of food (for, say, two or four people) and step-by-step cooking instructions. Plus, they've helped me expand my food horizons. (Bulgogi bowls -- who knew?) I've had some especially good meals from Home Chef, which is why I'm excited to share this offer. Sign up using the link below and you'll get $20 off your first four deliveries -- a total savings of $80. See at Home Chef

Get a year of Audible for $119.50 and an Echo Dot for 99 cents "Alexa, play a book on tape." "I don't know what that is." Amazon If you love audiobooks, a 12-month Audible subscription for $119.50 is a pretty solid deal. That saves you $30 and basically works out to $10 per month, which nets you one book per month. Better still, when you take advantage of that offer, you'll have the option of buying an Echo Dot smart speaker for just a buck. See at Amazon

