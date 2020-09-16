Hey, everyone, a quick note about promo codes: In recent weeks, a handful of really sexy deals (phone stand, sport earbuds, survival kit) seemed to disappear within minutes of my posting them. This can happen for a variety of reasons, but trust me when I say I get how frustrating it is. I'm going to redouble my efforts with Amazon sellers to make sure that: a) they have a generous amount of inventory; and b) the promo code doesn't get terminated for some arbitrary reason.

Even then, there are factors beyond my control. As always, I appreciate your understanding when things go sideways and your patience as I try to sort them out. Thank you!

I bring this up because, as fate would have it, most of today's deals come via Amazon -- and all are for a limited time and while supplies last.

Soliom Amazon seller: Soliom Solar Security Price: $111.30 with 5%-off on-page coupon and promo code 85MNHF3N Need to keep an eye on the outdoors? The new Wyze Cam Outdoor is a great, affordable camera for that, but Soliom's security cam offers a few key advantages. For starters, it's solar-powered, meaning you shouldn't have to deal with recharging -- ever. Second, the camera can pan and tilt, giving you a much wider field of view. It has both white and infrared LEDs for optimal (and color!) nighttime recording. And it requires no hub, unlike the Wyze Cam. Here's my issue: The Soliom software doesn't let you schedule the motion-detection feature to turn on or off. I consider that an important option. If you do, too, look elsewhere. In most other respects, however, this is a solid outdoor camera and pretty compelling at this price.

Dalmo Amazon seller: Dalmo Direct Price: $19.49 with promo code OAJGS563 I remain a steadfast bidet convert, and while it's nice to have features like a heated seat and drying fan, those make the prices skyrocket. Dalmo's option is a simple, two-dial affair that should work with any existing potty. At this price, the money you save on TP will quickly offset the cost.

ESR Amazon seller: BDCollection Price: $13.19 with 5%-off on-page coupon and promo code WCPDMFI789 What's better than a Qi charging stand for only $13? A Qi charging stand that can also fold flat to become a Qi charging pad -- also for $13. I love that: Keep it upright for use on your desk or nightstand, fold it down for travel or anytime a stand isn't the preferred option. Note, however, that you'll have to supply your own power; the unit comes with a cable, but the USB outlet is up to you. (Here's a two-pack of Quick Charge 3.0 wall chargers for under $10 if you don't already have a drawer full of them.)

Govee Amazon seller: Govee US Price: $17.99 with promo code CNET6159 I've written about these things a bunch, and every time there's a deal, readers scoop them up. So here we are again: This version of Govee's LED light strip doesn't have a handheld remote, but it does rely on Wi-Fi to pair with your phone and, if available, your preferred smart speaker. ("Alexa, turn on the theater lights.") Want a double? Get two 16.4-foot strips for $33.99 with the on-page $5-off coupon and promo code CNET6142. With both versions, you can create various scenes, choose from a zillion colors, even make the lights pulse to music. I'm a fan of using strips like these for bias lighting behind a TV. Whatever your deployment, this is a great deal at $18 (or $34).

Daily Steals Price: $129.99 with promo code CNETCHAIR Home-office gear has been in super-high demand lately, for obvious reasons. This particular chair sells for $219 at Overstock, so the Daily Steals deal is, er, a steal. It's available in your choice of brown or deep brown. It's height- and tilt-adjustable and comes with a lumbar support cushion (which actually doesn't appear to be included with the Overstock version). In the photos it looks like leather, but the material is actually suede. Nice alternative to the usual boring black office chairs.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.