Saturday deal roundup: $10 desktop power station, $19 LED light strip 4-pack, $30 cordless drill

Today in deal news: Did you hear about the new Wyze Cam v3? It's even better than the previous versions. (Weatherproof! Color night vision!) Miraculously, it's still just $20.

Today in actual deals, I bring you two essential items and one fun one. Have at.

Rosewill Is there a desk (or countertop) that couldn't be improved by this little charging station? It features two AC outlets, three USB ports and a stand for your phone or tablet. About the only rub I can see is the power cord, which is just 3.3 feet.

Jadisi Amazon seller: Betopwe Price: $19.54 for only a few more hours Earlier this week, I told you that you could nab this for $24 with promo code EE7YTOAU. Today, it's marked down even further, no promo code required -- act fast, though, because this flash sale runs out later today. I'm a little obsessed with LED light strips right now; they're great for bias lighting behind your TV or just colored lighting anywhere you want. This kit nets you four 16.4-foot spools for a total of over 65 feet. The catch: They're all wired into the same controller, so you can't set up a single, contiguous strip. You have to branch them. Assuming that works, you can control these via the included remote or an Android or iOS app. (Alas, no support for voice commands.) This is a lot of LED for $19.

Steve Conaway/CNET Amazon seller: Household-us Price: $30 with coupon and code FHJ2B7H8 Every home needs a cordless drill. If yours doesn't have one, this is a pretty darn good deal. Tacklife makes solid budget tools, and this variable-speed drill comes with a bunch of screw and drill bits. It also includes a battery charger and carrying case. Icing on the cake: You get a 24-month warranty.

