WeCrashed trailer: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are the WeWork couple on Apple TV Plus

Maybe you've seen a WeWork on every corner in your town. Maybe you've heard the story of how the workspace-renting startup went from $47 billion success to disaster almost overnight. Now check out the trailer for WeCrashed, an Apple TV Plus drama starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as the larger-than-life couple behind this real-life corporate flame-out.

Apple unveiled the teaser trailer along with a release date for the eight-episode series: The first three installments premiere globally on March 18, followed by a new episode each Friday up to April 22.

The series is based on the investigative podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Leto plays charismatic but troubled founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway as his idiosyncratic wife, Rebekah Neumann. Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle also star.

The story has also been told through interviews with the major players (except the Neumanns, for obvious reasons) in a 2021 Hulu documentary, WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn.