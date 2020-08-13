WeChat ban: Apple, Disney and others reportedly push back on call with White House

Getty

Disney, Apple, Walmart and nearly a dozen other companies called the White House on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. The goals, according to the report: to seek clarity on President Donald Trump's executive order banning "any transaction that is related to WeChat" (owned by Chinese corporation Tencent) and to encourage the administration to "narrow the order as it is implemented over the coming weeks," per anonymous sources.

President Trump's executive order targeted popular social media app TikTok along with WeChat. But analysts have warned of the particular risk to American businesses a WeChat ban would represent. WeChat is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, boasting well over a billion users worldwide, the majority of whom reside in China. Experts warn that a WeChat ban could seriously limit the ability of American companies to compete at their current level in Chinese markets. iPhone sales, for instance, could drop 30% in the case of a ban, according to one Apple analyst.

Others on the call, according to the report, were representatives from Ford, Proctor & Gamble, MetLife, Intel, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, United Parcel Service, Merck & Co. and Cargill.

Disney, Apple, Tencent and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.