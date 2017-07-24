WebMD snapped up for $2.8 billion

WebMD

Shareholders of WebMD Health got a good diagnosis Monday when private equity firm KKR agreed to buy the online health publisher in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

CNBC reports that KKR will pay $66.50 per share, a premium of 20.5 percent over what WebMD's stock closed at on Friday.

WebMD's portfolio of sites, which include WebMD.com, Medscape.com and MedicineNet.com, will be folded in under the umbrella of KKR's Internet Brands Inc., which already counts DentalPlans.com and AllAboutCounseling.com among its health-related sites.