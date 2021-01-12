Cadillac eVTOL air taxi Super Mario 3D World trailer Nvidia at CES 2021 Indiana Jones video game CES 2021 Day 1 wrapup Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

Weber acquires June Smart Oven startup

The established grill-maker acquires its second smart cooking startup.

The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub works with any grill and guides you step by step.

 Weber
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Weber is acquiring June, a smart oven startup company, Engadget reports. Weber and June partnered on the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, a $129 device that connects to your phone and guides you through your grilling. 

Weber's move to acquire June isn't the company's first such deal. The company also acquired iGrill back in 2016, and integrated that technology into its temperature-sensing grill tech, still on the market today. 

The third-gen June Oven is now shipping to customers who preordered last year. 

 June

June, started in 2013, is known for its namesake smart countertop oven. The acquisition comes just as June is shipping out its third-generation smart countertop oven, with multiple cooking modes and upgraded software for better food recognition technology. 

Weber also partnered with June on the built-in smart cooking features of its SmokeFire line of wood pellet grills. 

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but TechCrunch reports that June will continue to operate as its own brand under the Weber-Stephen Products umbrella and that we could see new Weber Connect products powered by June as early as this year. 

Weber and June didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

