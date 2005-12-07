Web sites powered by windmills

Portland-based ThinkHost has announced that it is using renewable energy to power its servers. According to the company, 100 percent of the power needed for its IT infrastructure comes from a mix of wind and solar energy, which is used to power every Web hosting plan ThinkHost offers. Customers of ThinkHost's services can promote their earth-friendly stance on their Web sites or in other promotional materials. ThinkHost, in fact, encourages its clients to "flaunt" the green nature of their Web sites. The offering is sure to appeal to environmentally aware and socially conscious businesses in the market for a service to host their sites.